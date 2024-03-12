Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.22, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $978.67M. CTKB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.31, offering almost -70.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.37% since then. We note from Cytek BioSciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 761.71K.
Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information
Instantly CTKB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.83% year-to-date, but still down -14.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) is -11.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.86 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTKB is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $16.
Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) estimates and forecasts
Cytek BioSciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.09 percent over the past six months and at a -60.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cytek BioSciences Inc to make $43.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.33 million and $37.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.01%.
CTKB Dividends
Cytek BioSciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.
Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.80% of Cytek BioSciences Inc shares, and 65.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.66%. Cytek BioSciences Inc stock is held by 158 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.09% of the shares, which is about 15.13 million shares worth $129.19 million.
RA Capital Management, L.P., with 9.02% or 12.3 million shares worth $105.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.73 million shares worth $37.13 million, making up 4.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 5.43 million shares worth around $46.34 million, which represents about 3.98% of the total shares outstanding.