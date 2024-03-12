Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.22, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $978.67M. CTKB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.31, offering almost -70.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.37% since then. We note from Cytek BioSciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 761.71K.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

Instantly CTKB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.83% year-to-date, but still down -14.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) is -11.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.86 day(s).