CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -134.31%

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.82, and it changed around -$2.1 or -2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.47B. CRSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.10, offering almost -18.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.12% since then. We note from CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.23. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRSP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Instantly CRSP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.72% year-to-date, but still down -6.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 11.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $130.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRSP is forecast to be at a low of $63 and a high of $180.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.70 percent over the past six months and at a -221.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.83%.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, and 66.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.75%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock is held by 622 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.02% of the shares, which is about 7.16 million shares worth $325.13 million.

Capital International Investors, with 7.64% or 6.07 million shares worth $340.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 4.91 million shares worth $223.04 million, making up 6.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $199.33 million, which represents about 4.47% of the total shares outstanding.