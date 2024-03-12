Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.53 million shares of the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) were traded, and its beta was 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.46, and it changed around -$1.76 or -7.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34B. CRDO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.90, offering almost -16.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.81% since then. We note from Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Instantly CRDO has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.08% year-to-date, but still down -5.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is -3.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).