Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.7 million shares of the Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.92, and it changed around $0.39 or 2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.93B. CPNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.99, offering almost -5.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.09% since then. We note from Coupang Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.91 million.

Coupang Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 1.88. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CPNG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Coupang Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.86% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) is 30.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.28, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPNG is forecast to be at a low of $10.2 and a high of $27.8.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Coupang Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.11 percent over the past six months and at a 30.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Coupang Inc to make $7.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.90%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of Coupang Inc shares, and 83.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.41%. Coupang Inc stock is held by 590 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 26.49% of the shares, which is about 426.16 million shares worth $7.42 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.00% or 112.64 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 37.27 million shares worth $648.56 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 25.7 million shares worth around $447.16 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.