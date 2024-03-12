Could Globalstar Inc.’s (AMEX: GSAT) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 6.26 million shares of the Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.72B. GSAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.13, offering almost -48.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.56% since then. We note from Globalstar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.19 million.

Globalstar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GSAT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Globalstar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) trade information

Instantly GSAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.29% year-to-date, but still up 2.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) is -13.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.45 day(s).

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) estimates and forecasts

Globalstar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.38 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Globalstar Inc. to make $57.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.64 million and $55.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.49%. Globalstar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -221.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

GSAT Dividends

Globalstar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 07.

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.11% of Globalstar Inc. shares, and 19.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.84%. Globalstar Inc. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.82% of the shares, which is about 68.77 million shares worth $74.28 million.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P., with 2.99% or 53.75 million shares worth $58.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 21.66 million shares worth $23.39 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 18.72 million shares worth around $20.22 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.