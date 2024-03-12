Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $382.21M. CLOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.63, offering almost -108.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.97% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.64 million.
Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information
Instantly CLOV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.68% year-to-date, but still down -2.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -23.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLOV is forecast to be at a low of $1.8 and a high of $1.8.
Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) estimates and forecasts
Clover Health Investments Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.94 percent over the past six months and at a 36.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -42.30%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $480.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Clover Health Investments Corp to make $434.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $898.79 million and $527.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.80%.
Clover Health Investments Corp earnings are expected to increase by 41.55% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.10% per year for the next five years.
CLOV Dividends
Clover Health Investments Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 12.
Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.48% of Clover Health Investments Corp shares, and 24.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.81%. Clover Health Investments Corp stock is held by 171 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 6.09% of the shares, which is about 24.33 million shares worth $19.01 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.15% or 12.59 million shares worth $9.83 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 10.28 million shares worth $8.03 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5.21 million shares worth around $4.07 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.