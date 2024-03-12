Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.97 million shares of the Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.48, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.20B. CHWY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.84, offering almost -121.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.61% since then. We note from Chewy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.11 million.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.82% year-to-date, but still up 6.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is 6.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).