Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) have been traded, and its beta is 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.78, and it changed around -$1.44 or -20.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $510.68M. CRBU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.59, offering almost -48.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.48% since then. We note from Caribou Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Instantly CRBU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still down -21.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) is -16.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.49 day(s).