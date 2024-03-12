Can Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.01, and it changed around $0.39 or 0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.95B. SYM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.14, offering almost -42.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.39% since then. We note from Symbotic Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Instantly SYM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.31% year-to-date, but still up 8.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) is 4.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).