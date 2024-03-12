BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: BCAN): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.04 or -30.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.96M. BCAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.54, offering almost -4440.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -30.0% since then. We note from BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 675.52K.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Instantly BCAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -30.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -70.59% year-to-date, but still down -31.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) is -42.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).