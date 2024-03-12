BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.94, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.34B. BBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.32, offering almost -53.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.4% since then. We note from BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.
BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information
Instantly BBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.31% year-to-date, but still down -10.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) is -12.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.84 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -60.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBIO is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $19.
BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) estimates and forecasts
BridgeBio Pharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.87 percent over the past six months and at a 8.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 996.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect BridgeBio Pharma Inc to make $1.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.29%.
BBIO Dividends
BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.37% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares, and 91.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.15%. BridgeBio Pharma Inc stock is held by 338 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.12% of the shares, which is about 31.06 million shares worth $534.25 million.
Viking Global Investors, L.P., with 16.38% or 26.62 million shares worth $457.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 4.38 million shares worth $130.98 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.53 million shares worth around $60.69 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.