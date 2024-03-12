BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.94, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.34B. BBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.32, offering almost -53.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.4% since then. We note from BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Instantly BBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.31% year-to-date, but still down -10.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) is -12.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.84 day(s).