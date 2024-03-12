BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.90, and it changed around -$0.22 or -7.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.10M. BTAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.56, offering almost -919.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.14% since then. We note from BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTAI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.91 for the current quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Instantly BTAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.69% year-to-date, but still down -7.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) is -22.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTAI is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $73.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.46 percent over the past six months and at a -4.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 350.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $710k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc to make $550k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $238k and $206k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 198.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 167.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -84.64%.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 12.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.78% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares, and 31.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.74%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 108 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.94% of the shares, which is about 4.37 million shares worth $29.13 million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.08% or 2.07 million shares worth $13.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $6.3 million, making up 5.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $3.96 million, which represents about 3.58% of the total shares outstanding.