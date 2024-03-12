Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) were traded, and its beta was 4.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.38, and it changed around -$2.59 or -4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.49B. BHVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.21, offering almost -12.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.7% since then. We note from Biohaven Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Biohaven Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.09. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BHVN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biohaven Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.55 for the current quarter.