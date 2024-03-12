Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.32, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. BCRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.06, offering almost -70.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.4% since then. We note from Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.36. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BCRX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Instantly BCRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.19% year-to-date, but still down -3.45% over the last five days. We can see from the shorts that 29.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCRX is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $25.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.86 percent over the past six months and at a 35.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.73%. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.00% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 44.80% per year for the next five years.

BCRX Dividends

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 88.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.34%. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 322 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.18% of the shares, which is about 15.5 million shares worth $109.09 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.96% or 15.09 million shares worth $106.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.22 million shares worth $58.41 million, making up 4.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.86 million shares worth around $41.26 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.