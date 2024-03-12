BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) were traded, and its beta was 4.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.5 or 32.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.72M. BIAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -78.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.2% since then. We note from BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.16K.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) trade information

Instantly BIAF has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.05% year-to-date, but still down -13.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) is 29.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9650.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).