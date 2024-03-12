BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) were traded, and its beta was 4.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.5 or 32.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.72M. BIAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -78.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.2% since then. We note from BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.16K.
BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) trade information
Instantly BIAF has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.05% year-to-date, but still down -13.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) is 29.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9650.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).
BIAF Dividends
BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.60% of BioAffinity Technologies Inc shares, and 1.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.96%. BioAffinity Technologies Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 43642.0 shares worth $79864.0.
Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.23% or 21842.0 shares worth $39970.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 6313.0 shares worth $11552.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 6629.0 shares worth around $12131.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.