Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the Ballys Corporation (NYSE:BALY) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.64, and it changed around $3.02 or 28.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $622.26M. BALY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.78, offering almost -45.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.63% since then. We note from Ballys Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.22K.

Ballys Corporation (NYSE:BALY) trade information

Instantly BALY has showed a green trend with a performance of 28.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.15% year-to-date, but still up 33.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ballys Corporation (NYSE:BALY) is 22.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.57 day(s).