B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 15.11 million shares of the B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.68, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.49B. BTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.40, offering almost -64.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.69% since then. We note from B2gold Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.44 million.

B2gold Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.36. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. B2gold Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.19% year-to-date, but still up 1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) is 0.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

B2gold Corp (BTG) estimates and forecasts

B2gold Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.55 percent over the past six months and at a -28.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $418.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect B2gold Corp to make $417.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $458 million and $470.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.48%. B2gold Corp earnings are expected to increase by -26.02% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BTG Dividends

B2gold Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 5.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of B2gold Corp shares, and 66.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.18%. B2gold Corp stock is held by 404 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.03% of the shares, which is about 143.09 million shares worth $510.82 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.99% or 103.74 million shares worth $370.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 68.94 million shares worth $199.23 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 68.41 million shares worth around $197.7 million, which represents about 5.27% of the total shares outstanding.