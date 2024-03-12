Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.37, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $776.61M. AUPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.43, offering almost -131.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.37% since then. We note from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUPH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Instantly AUPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.27% year-to-date, but still down -6.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) is -32.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUPH is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $26.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.37 percent over the past six months and at a 88.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $53.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.35%.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.99% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 38.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.96%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 260 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.81% of the shares, which is about 8.33 million shares worth $80.66 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 3.27% or 4.69 million shares worth $45.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.09 million shares worth $28.03 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $13.98 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.