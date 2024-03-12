ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 11.32 million shares of the ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) have been traded, and its beta is -0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around $0.25 or 21.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $204.61M. RERE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -129.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.86% since then. We note from ATRenew Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 238.43K.

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Instantly RERE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.00% year-to-date, but still up 25.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) is 32.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).