ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 11.32 million shares of the ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) have been traded, and its beta is -0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around $0.25 or 21.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $204.61M. RERE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -129.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.86% since then. We note from ATRenew Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 238.43K.
ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) trade information
Instantly RERE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.00% year-to-date, but still up 25.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) is 32.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $476.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.50%.
RERE Dividends
ATRenew Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 12.
ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ATRenew Inc ADR shares, and 19.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.18%. ATRenew Inc ADR stock is held by 38 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.48% of the shares, which is about 11.48 million shares worth $33.53 million.
Tiger Pacific Capital LP, with 1.53% or 2.07 million shares worth $6.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.8 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.