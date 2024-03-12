Atossa Therapeutics Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ATOS Stock In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $157.77M. ATOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.39, offering almost -10.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.17% since then. We note from Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.56K.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATOS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atossa Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.