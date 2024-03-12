Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.49M. ASRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.01, offering almost -761.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.2% since then. We note from Assertio Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Instantly ASRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.64% year-to-date, but still up 5.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT) is 17.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.96 day(s).