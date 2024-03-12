Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.76 million shares of the Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.74, and it changed around -$1.05 or -5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.95B. ASAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.27, offering almost -48.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.13% since then. We note from Asana Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.71% year-to-date, but still down -3.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) is -10.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.96 day(s).