Are Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.61, and it changed around $0.41 or 4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $953.89M. HLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.70, offering almost -115.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.49% since then. We note from Herbalife Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Herbalife Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HLF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Herbalife Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Instantly HLF has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.02% year-to-date, but still up 14.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) is -22.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLF is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $36.

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Herbalife Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.09 percent over the past six months and at a -2.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.24 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Herbalife Ltd to make $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.25 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.48%. Herbalife Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -4.08% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -0.50% per year for the next five years.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06.

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.07% of Herbalife Ltd shares, and 107.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.41%. Herbalife Ltd stock is held by 274 institutions, with Route One Investment Company, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 10.39% of the shares, which is about 10.31 million shares worth $99.09 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.34% or 10.26 million shares worth $98.61 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 3.05 million shares worth $29.34 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $25.24 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.