Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 18.34 million shares of the Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $270.15, and it changed around $1.55 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.32B. CMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $276.92, offering almost -2.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $203.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.79% since then. We note from Cummins Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Cummins Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.68. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended CMI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Cummins Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.11 for the current quarter.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) trade information

Instantly CMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.76% year-to-date, but still down -0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is 8.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $247.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMI is forecast to be at a low of $214 and a high of $291.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) estimates and forecasts

Cummins Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.02 percent over the past six months and at a -6.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Cummins Inc. to make $8.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.10%. Cummins Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.66% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.10% per year for the next five years.

CMI Dividends

Cummins Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.61. It is important to note, however, that the 2.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Cummins Inc. shares, and 86.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.45%. Cummins Inc. stock is held by 1,801 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.09% of the shares, which is about 15.71 million shares worth $3.85 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.75% or 12.4 million shares worth $3.04 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.41 million shares worth $1.08 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $826.32 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.