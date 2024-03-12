Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.01, and it changed around $1.02 or 5.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. RCUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.47, offering almost -33.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.88% since then. We note from Arcus Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 901.39K.

Arcus Biosciences Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCUS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcus Biosciences Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.9 for the current quarter.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Instantly RCUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.67% at the end of last trading. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) is 24.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCUS is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $42.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Arcus Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.09 percent over the past six months and at a 23.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc to make $30.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25 million and $30.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.17% of Arcus Biosciences Inc shares, and 60.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.86%. Arcus Biosciences Inc stock is held by 270 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.71% of the shares, which is about 9.47 million shares worth $192.38 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.12% or 4.56 million shares worth $92.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.62 million shares worth $65.01 million, making up 4.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $65.46 million, which represents about 4.29% of the total shares outstanding.