Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 9.28 million shares of the Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) were traded, and its beta was 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.78, and it changed around $0.2 or 4.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. ACHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.49, offering almost -56.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.97% since then. We note from Archer Aviation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.05 million.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.15% year-to-date, but still up 6.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is -7.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.47 day(s).