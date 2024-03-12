Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 59.01 million shares of the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $172.75, and it changed around $2.02 or 1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2667.59B. AAPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $199.62, offering almost -15.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $147.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.55% since then. We note from Apple Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 74.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.71 million.

Apple Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.16. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 11 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AAPL as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apple Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Instantly AAPL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.27% year-to-date, but still down -1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is -8.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAPL is forecast to be at a low of $110 and a high of $240.

Apple Inc (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Apple Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.05 percent over the past six months and at a 6.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -0.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Apple Inc to make $83.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.55%. Apple Inc earnings are expected to increase by 7.17% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.94% of Apple Inc shares, and 56.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.26%. Apple Inc stock is held by 6,172 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 1.3 billion shares worth $252.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.65% or 1.04 billion shares worth $201.66 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 465.99 million shares worth $90.39 billion, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 352.02 million shares worth around $68.28 billion, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.