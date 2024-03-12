Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.22, and it changed around -$1.32 or -1.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.46B. APGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.50, offering almost -3.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.57% since then. We note from Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.08K.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

Instantly APGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 137.01% year-to-date, but still up 58.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) is 78.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.98 day(s).