An Analysis Of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.14 or -9.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.29M. BW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.64, offering almost -414.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.58% since then. We note from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) trade information

Instantly BW has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.64% year-to-date, but still down -2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) is 9.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BW is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $6.5.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.83 percent over the past six months and at a 9.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $256.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc to make $220.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $249.9 million and $213.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.96%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc earnings are expected to increase by -3.49% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.99% per year for the next five years.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.48% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares, and 82.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.76%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock is held by 147 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 30.63% of the shares, which is about 27.29 million shares worth $161.0 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.71% or 10.43 million shares worth $61.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $14.05 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $12.54 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.