Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 28.33 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $171.96, and it changed around -$3.39 or -1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1786.22B. AMZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $180.14, offering almost -4.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $88.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.76% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.08 million.

Amazon.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.21. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 15 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMZN as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amazon.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.18% year-to-date, but still down -3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 1.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMZN is forecast to be at a low of $84 and a high of $270.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.40 percent over the past six months and at a 40.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 167.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 43 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $142.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 40 analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. to make $150.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.91 billion and $134.38 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.55%. Amazon.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43.94% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.19% of Amazon.com Inc. shares, and 62.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.18%. Amazon.com Inc. stock is held by 5,976 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.04% of the shares, which is about 725.91 million shares worth $94.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.92% or 610.88 million shares worth $79.63 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 272.0 million shares worth $35.46 billion, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 212.53 million shares worth around $27.71 billion, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.