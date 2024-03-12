Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.60M. BIRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -222.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.89% since then. We note from Allbirds Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 812.45K.

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.25% year-to-date, but still down -7.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) is -13.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.17 day(s).