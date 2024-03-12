A Business Review Of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 15.94 million shares of the Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.81, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.93B. BBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.55, offering almost -26.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.06% since then. We note from Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.03 million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BBD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Instantly BBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.42% year-to-date, but still up 1.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) is 3.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.70 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR to make $6.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.74 billion and $9.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.30%. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 12.94% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 27.70% per year for the next five years.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares, and 20.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.10%. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stock is held by 374 institutions, with Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.59% of the shares, which is about 84.65 million shares worth $292.9 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.24% or 65.63 million shares worth $227.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Value Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 28.83 million shares worth $101.76 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund held roughly 21.7 million shares worth around $76.6 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.