2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.58, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $231.89M. TSVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.69, offering almost -177.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.59% since then. We note from 2seventy bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.26% year-to-date, but still down -15.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) is -23.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).