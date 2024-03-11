ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around -$0.11 or -11.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38M. ZVSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.95, offering almost -11441.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.48% since then. We note from ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.67% year-to-date, but still down -12.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is 44.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).