ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around -$0.11 or -11.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38M. ZVSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.95, offering almost -11441.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.48% since then. We note from ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information
Instantly ZVSA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.67% year-to-date, but still down -12.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is 44.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.83% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares, and 12.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.76%. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 7 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 2.12% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.13 million.
Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.25% or 18671.0 shares worth $15594.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 3402.0 shares worth $2841.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 491.0 shares worth around $410.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.