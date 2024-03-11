Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 4.37 million shares of the Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $138.07M. ZOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.27, offering almost -92.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.21 million.

Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.62% year-to-date, but still down -9.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) is 11.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.28 day(s).