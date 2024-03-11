You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM).

In the last trading session, 5.32 million shares of the SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.30, and it changed around -$0.18 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $870.58M. SSRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.72, offering almost -312.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.56% since then. We note from SSR Mining Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

SSR Mining Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SSRM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SSR Mining Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

Instantly SSRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -60.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) is -54.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSRM is forecast to be at a low of $6.49 and a high of $6.49.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

SSR Mining Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.18 percent over the past six months and at a -90.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -220.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -105.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $330.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SSR Mining Inc to make $214.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $363.89 million and $301.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.60%.

SSRM Dividends

SSR Mining Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 4.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of SSR Mining Inc shares, and 74.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.21%. SSR Mining Inc stock is held by 394 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.30% of the shares, which is about 21.0 million shares worth $297.74 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.20% or 20.8 million shares worth $294.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 10.85 million shares worth $144.14 million, making up 5.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 7.41 million shares worth around $98.48 million, which represents about 3.63% of the total shares outstanding.