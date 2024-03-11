Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.79 million shares of the Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) were traded, and its beta was -2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.87M. YSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.58, offering almost -203.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.46% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information
Instantly YSG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.38% year-to-date, but still up 2.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) is -16.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) estimates and forecasts
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.84 percent over the past six months and at a 228.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $112.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR to make $120.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $107.16 million and $117.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -78.54%.
YSG Dividends
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 06.
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.36% of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 24.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.01%. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 43 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 34.94 million shares worth $35.29 million.
Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 3.35% or 13.13 million shares worth $13.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 4.55 million shares worth $5.6 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 4.51 million shares worth around $5.54 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.