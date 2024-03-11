Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.79 million shares of the Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) were traded, and its beta was -2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.87M. YSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.58, offering almost -203.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.46% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.38% year-to-date, but still up 2.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) is -16.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).