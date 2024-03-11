Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.78, and it changed around $0.8 or 2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.62B. WOLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.29, offering almost -147.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.21% since then. We note from Wolfspeed Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 million.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -33.85% year-to-date, but still up 4.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) is 1.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).