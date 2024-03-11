Why Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In today’s recent session, 3.69 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.60, and it changed around $0.18 or 4.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.25B. RKLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.05, offering almost -75.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.3% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.40 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.82% year-to-date, but still up 3.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) is 6.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).