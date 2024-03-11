Why Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $439.31M. RXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.10, offering almost -52.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.28% since then. We note from Rackspace Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Instantly RXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.50% year-to-date, but still down -6.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) is 28.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).