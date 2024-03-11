Why Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 4.88 million shares of the Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.13 or 12.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $587.04M. CATX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.10, offering almost 7.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.19% since then. We note from Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Instantly CATX has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 196.02% year-to-date, but still up 25.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) is 31.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).