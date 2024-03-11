Why LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 3.25 million shares of the LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.1 or 22.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.81M. LMFA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.37, offering almost -158.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.06% since then. We note from LM Funding America Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 987.73K.
LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information
Instantly LMFA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.49% year-to-date, but still down -7.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 24.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).
LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts
LM Funding America Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.04 percent over the past six months and at a 58.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 620.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LM Funding America Inc to make $3.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $234k and $188k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,265.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,768.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.52%.
LMFA Dividends
LM Funding America Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.
LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.38% of LM Funding America Inc shares, and 8.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.63%. LM Funding America Inc stock is held by 14 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.13 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.68% or 99032.0 shares worth $69332.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $49174.0, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 99032.0 shares worth around $69332.0, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.