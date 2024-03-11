Why LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 3.25 million shares of the LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.1 or 22.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.81M. LMFA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.37, offering almost -158.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.06% since then. We note from LM Funding America Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 987.73K.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.49% year-to-date, but still down -7.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 24.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).