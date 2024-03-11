Why Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.99 million shares of the Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded, and its beta was 3.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $705.45M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -186.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.71% since then. We note from Hut 8 Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.88 million.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.55% year-to-date, but still down -11.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is 17.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).