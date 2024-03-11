Why Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.99 million shares of the Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded, and its beta was 3.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $705.45M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -186.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.71% since then. We note from Hut 8 Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.88 million.
Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information
Instantly HUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.55% year-to-date, but still down -11.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is 17.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -428.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5.
Hut 8 Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts
Hut 8 Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.74 percent over the past six months and at a 97.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -114.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -39.60%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hut 8 Corp to make $25.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.83 million and $21.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.00%.
HUT Dividends
Hut 8 Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.
Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.40% of Hut 8 Corp shares, and 10.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.93%. Hut 8 Corp stock is held by 162 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 6.86 million shares worth $22.63 million.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.57% or 3.47 million shares worth $11.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.91 million shares worth $16.8 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $22.41 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.