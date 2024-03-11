Why Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) were traded, and its beta was 12.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.28M. GNS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.14, offering almost -1117.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.41% since then. We note from Genius Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.
Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information
Instantly GNS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is -18.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).
Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts
Genius Group Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.10 percent over the past six months and at a 78.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.10%, up from the previous year.
GNS Dividends
Genius Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.62% of Genius Group Ltd shares, and 3.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.42%. Genius Group Ltd stock is held by 15 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.50% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.26 million.
Bank of America Corporation, with 0.14% or 0.1 million shares worth $73535.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.