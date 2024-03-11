Why Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) were traded, and its beta was 12.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.28M. GNS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.14, offering almost -1117.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.41% since then. We note from Genius Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is -18.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).