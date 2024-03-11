Why Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.36, and it changed around $0.49 or 7.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $814.16M. BTDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.75, offering almost -100.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.36% since then. We note from Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Instantly BTDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.35% year-to-date, but still up 8.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) is 3.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).