Why Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.26 million shares of the Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.97, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.35M. ANNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.67, offering almost -34.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.41% since then. We note from Annexon Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.47% year-to-date, but still down -16.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is -11.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).