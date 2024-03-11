Why Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.26 million shares of the Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.97, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.35M. ANNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.67, offering almost -34.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.41% since then. We note from Annexon Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.
Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information
Instantly ANNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.47% year-to-date, but still down -16.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is -11.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).
Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts
Annexon Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 108.82 percent over the past six months and at a 29.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.49%. Annexon Inc earnings are expected to increase by 28.82% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.
ANNX Dividends
Annexon Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 16.
Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Annexon Inc shares, and 109.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.33%. Annexon Inc stock is held by 134 institutions, with Alerce Investment Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.25% of the shares, which is about 7.06 million shares worth $24.84 million.
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 10.71% or 5.7 million shares worth $20.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $6.62 million, making up 3.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $2.78 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.