Why Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 1.69 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been traded, and its beta is 3.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.11, and it changed around -$0.65 or -1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.69B. AFRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.48, offering almost -37.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.91% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.47 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.94. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.69 for the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.45% year-to-date, but still up 1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -22.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $125.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Affirm Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.60 percent over the past six months and at a 27.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $547.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc to make $572.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.94%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.92% of Affirm Holdings Inc shares, and 84.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.61%. Affirm Holdings Inc stock is held by 519 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 10.93% of the shares, which is about 28.37 million shares worth $1.09 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 7.80% or 20.25 million shares worth $778.21 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 20.56 million shares worth $790.14 million, making up 7.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 7.2 million shares worth around $276.59 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.