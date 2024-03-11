Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 2.06 million shares of the Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) were traded, and its beta was -0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.27M. VLCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $383.36, offering almost -41121.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.9% since then. We note from Volcon Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Instantly VLCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -79.19% year-to-date, but still down -5.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) is -66.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).