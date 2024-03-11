VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) have been traded, and its beta is -0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around $0.15 or 9.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.78M. VNET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.19, offering almost -149.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.26% since then. We note from VNET Group Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

VNET Group Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VNET as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VNET Group Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.46% year-to-date, but still up 9.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) is 8.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNET is forecast to be at a low of $8.2 and a high of $8.2.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) estimates and forecasts

VNET Group Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.15 percent over the past six months and at a 67.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -266.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -116.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $280.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VNET Group Inc ADR to make $282.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $268.33 million and $249.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.38%. VNET Group Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 57.54% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.52% per year for the next five years.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 19 and March 25.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.29% of VNET Group Inc ADR shares, and 56.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.17%. VNET Group Inc ADR stock is held by 123 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.00% of the shares, which is about 14.33 million shares worth $41.55 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 7.26% or 10.4 million shares worth $30.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $5.05 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $4.9 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.