Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 2.57 million shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $702.07M. SPCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.17, offering almost -252.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.14% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.59 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SPCE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.37% year-to-date, but still up 9.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCE is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $48.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.36 percent over the past six months and at a 35.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 49.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc to make $3.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.16 million and $1.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.87%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 34.70% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.40% per year for the next five years.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.32% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, and 39.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.82%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stock is held by 332 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.36% of the shares, which is about 23.34 million shares worth $90.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.87% or 21.55 million shares worth $83.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 16.18 million shares worth $40.78 million, making up 4.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.01 million shares worth around $31.07 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.